|Service:
|Graveside Funeral Service
|Name:
|Lois Harmon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Formerly of Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery ,Fairfax
|Visitation Location:
|open visitation Schooler Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2 PM
|Visitation End:
|6 PM
|Memorials:
|Lois Harmon Memorial Fund c/o Funeral Home
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
|Notes:
|Schooler Funeral Home
Lois I. Harmon, age 88, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.