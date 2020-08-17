|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Lois Ingebritson Kvetensky
|Pronunciation:
|Ing-a-brit-son
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Columbus, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|2:00 pm
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Lois Ingebritson Kvetensky, 87, Columbus, Nebraska
