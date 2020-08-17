Lois Ingebritson Kvetensky
Service: Memorial
Name: Lois Ingebritson Kvetensky
Pronunciation:Ing-a-brit-son   
Age: 87
From: Columbus, Nebraska
Previous:Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Visitation Start: 1:00 pm
Visitation End: 2:00 pm
Memorials:American Cancer Society
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

