|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Lois J. (Jones) Jurgens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Malvern, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8;00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Trinity Lutheran Church or Glenwood Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Burial in the Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
