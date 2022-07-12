Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Lois J. (Jones) Jurgens
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Malvern, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8;00 p.m.
Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church or Glenwood Public Library
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Private Burial in the Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

