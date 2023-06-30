Lois Jamison
Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Lois Jamison
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Elliott Church of Christ or Elliott United Methodist Church
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

