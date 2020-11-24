Lois Jane Schaaf
Service:Private Funeral and Interment
Name:Lois Jane Schaaf 
Pronunciation:Shoff 
Age:66 
From:Lewis Center, OH 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Parkinson's Foundation Ohio OR Central Ohio Youth For Christ 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

