|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Lois M. Bergren
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 12, 2021
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa: Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel by 9:30 AM to go to cemetery in procession
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4 PM
|Visitation End:
|6 PM
|Memorials:
|Suggested to the Red Oak Athletic Boosters
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Lois M. Bergren, 91, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
