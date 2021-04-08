Lois Bergren
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Lois M. Bergren
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 12, 2021
Time:10 AM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa: Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel by 9:30 AM to go to cemetery in procession
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, April 11, 2021
Visitation Start:4 PM
Visitation End:6 PM
Memorials:Suggested to the Red Oak Athletic Boosters
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.