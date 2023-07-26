|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lois May (Growcock) Short
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Clearmont, MO
|Previous:
|Burlington Junction, MO
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 31, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 30, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
Memorials are suggested to the Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary Post 315, Burlington Junction, MO, or to the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO
|Notes:
|Lois passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 25, 203, at the hospital in Clarinda, IA. www.bramfuneralhome.com
