Lois M. Short
Service:Funeral 
Name:Lois May (Growcock) Short 
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Clearmont, MO 
Previous:Burlington Junction, MO 
Day and Date:Monday, July 31, 2023 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church.  
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July 30, 2023 
Visitation Start:4:00 PM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:

Memorials are suggested to the Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary Post 315, Burlington Junction, MO, or to the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO.  

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO 
Notes:Lois passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 25, 203, at the hospital in Clarinda, IA.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

