Lois Perkins
Service: Funeral
Name: Lois Perkins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Hastings, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, May 20, 2022
Time: 11 AM
Location: Hastings United Methodist Church-Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Hastings Cemetery Association-Hastings, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery-Hastings, Iowa with luncheon to follow at Hastings United Methodist Church.
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

