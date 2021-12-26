Lois Phillips
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Lois Phillips
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 5:00 p.m.
Memorials: Memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Private Inurnment - Farm Creek Cemetery, Henderson, IA
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/628569/lois-(butterfield)-phillips/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.