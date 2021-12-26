|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Lois Phillips
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Private Inurnment - Farm Creek Cemetery, Henderson, IA
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/628569/lois-(butterfield)-phillips/
Lois Phillips, 89, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
