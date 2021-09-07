Service:A Memorial Service at a later date
Name:Lois Townsend
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to Bedford Specialty Care of St. Jude Children's Hospital in her name  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery
Notes:A Memorial Service will be held in early October for Lois. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

