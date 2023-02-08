|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Lois Wagoner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Lois passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10