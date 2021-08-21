|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Lora "Jeanie" Stoner Edwards
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Craig and Fairfax, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Three Rivers Hospice, 3945 Sherman Ave, St. Joseph, MO 64506
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Lora "Jeanie" Stoner Edwards, 87, Mound City, MO
Schooler Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
Anniversaries
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23