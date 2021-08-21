Lora "Jeanie" Stoner Edwards
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Lora "Jeanie" Stoner Edwards
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Mound City, Missouri
Previous:Craig and Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Three Rivers Hospice, 3945 Sherman Ave, St. Joseph, MO  64506
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

