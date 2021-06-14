|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Lora Swanson and Harold Swanson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90 & 94
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 18, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 17, 2021
|Wake and Rosary Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center 200 Hawkins Dr. Iowa City, IA 52242; Norman Borlaug's Nobel Prize winning legacy at mhusain@worldfoodprize.org or Science Friday, 30 Broad St. Suite 801, New York, NY 10004
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
