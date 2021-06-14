Lora Swanson, 90 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Lora Swanson and Harold Swanson
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 & 94
From:Glenwood, Iowa
  
Day and Date:Friday, June 18, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 17, 2021
Wake and Rosary Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center 200 Hawkins Dr. Iowa City, IA 52242; Norman Borlaug's Nobel Prize winning legacy at mhusain@worldfoodprize.org or Science Friday, 30 Broad St. Suite 801, New York, NY 10004
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

