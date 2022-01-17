|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Loren F. Ebert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Canton, Illinois
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
|Notes:
Loren F. Ebert, 90, Canton, Illinois
Minter Funeral Chapel
