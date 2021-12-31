Service:Funeral
Name:Lorena Z. Hall 
Pronunciation: 
Age:105 
From:Sidney, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday - January 4, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:United Faith Church - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Monday - January 3, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials:Sidney United Faith Church OR Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue 
Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

