|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lorena Z. Hall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|105
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday - January 4, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday - January 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Sidney United Faith Church OR Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
