Lorene Neal, 100, Villisca, IA
Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Margaret Lorene Neal
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Villisca, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 5, 2021
Time:10 am
Location:Advent Christian Church
Visitation Location:Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, March 4, 2021
Visitation Start:open from 12 pm to 5 pm 
Visitation End:6 to 8 pm family will be present
Memorials:Advent Christian Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.