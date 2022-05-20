Lorene Rossander, 92, Stanton, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Lorene Rossander
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Stanton
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Time: 1 pm
Location: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 23, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7 pm
Memorials: Made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

