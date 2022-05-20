|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lorene Rossander
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Stanton
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 24, 2022
|Time:
|1 pm
|Location:
|Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 pm
|Visitation End:
|7 pm
|Memorials:
|Made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Arlington Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Lorene Rossander, 92, Stanton, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
Anniversaries
-
May 22