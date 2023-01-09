|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Loretta (Ann) Cordell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Redding, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 11
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Baptist Presbyterian Church -Mount Ayr
|Visitation Location:
|United Baptist Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 11
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|United Baptist Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home-Mount Ayr
|Cemetery:
|Athelstan Cemetery - Athelstan, IA
|Notes:
|www.armstrongfh.com
