Loretta (Ann) Cordell
Service: Funeral
Name:Loretta (Ann) Cordell 
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Redding, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 11 
Time:10:00 a.m. 
Location:United Baptist Presbyterian Church -Mount Ayr
Visitation Location:United Baptist Presbyterian Church 
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:10:00 a.m. 
Memorials:United Baptist Presbyterian Church 
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home-Mount Ayr 
Cemetery:Athelstan Cemetery - Athelstan, IA 
Notes:www.armstrongfh.com

