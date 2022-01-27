|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Loretta Rinehart
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 29, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Lotts Gove Cemetery, Hatfield, MO
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Loretta Rinehart, 82, Grant City, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
