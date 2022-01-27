Loretta Rinehart, 82, Grant City, Missouri
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Loretta Rinehart
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Grant City, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 28, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 pm
Visitation End: 8:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Lotts Gove Cemetery, Hatfield, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.