|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Loretta Kissinger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|Conception Abbey or Little Sisters of the Poor
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
|Parish Rosary 5:30pm Tuesday, May 25th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
Loretta T. Kissinger, 87, Maryville, Missouri
