Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Loretta Kissinger
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Time:10:00am
Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00pm
Visitation End:8:00pm
Memorials:Conception Abbey or Little Sisters of the Poor
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes:Parish Rosary 5:30pm Tuesday, May 25th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.