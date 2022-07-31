Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Loretta Terry
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Bedford
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 9am
Visitation End: 11am
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Fairview Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

