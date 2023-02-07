Lori J. Monson, 60, Essex, Iowa
Service:Pending Memorial 
Name:Lori J. Monson
Age:60
From:Essex, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Lori passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

