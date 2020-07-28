Service:Celebration of Life Graveside Service 
Name:Lori Wagaman
Pronunciation: 
Age:61 
From:Elkhart, Iowa 
Previous:Villisca, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 1 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Villisca Cemetery, Villisca 
Visitation Location:Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 31 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Croix Hospice or Lori's grandchildren’s college fund.
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery, Villisca 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for her service. 