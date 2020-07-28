|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside Service
|Name:
|Lori Wagaman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Elkhart, Iowa
|Previous:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 1
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Villisca Cemetery, Villisca
|Visitation Location:
|Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 31
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Croix Hospice or Lori's grandchildren’s college fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery, Villisca
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for her service.
Lori J. Wagaman, 61 of Elkhart, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
