Lori L Jergenson, 55, Villisca, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lori L Jergenson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 20, 2021
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12 pm
|Visitation End:
|8 pm The Family will be present from 6 to 8 pm
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral costs.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Strand Cemetery, Corning Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
