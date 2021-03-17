Lori L Jergenson, 55, Villisca, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Lori L Jergenson
Age: 55
From: Villisca, Iowa
Previous: Omaha, Nebraska
Day and Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021
Time: 10 am
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location:

 Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel

Visitation Day and Date: Friday, March 19, 2021
Visitation Start: 12 pm
Visitation End: 8 pm  The Family will be present from 6 to 8 pm
Memorials:In Lieu of Flowers memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral costs.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Strand Cemetery, Corning Iowa
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

