|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jim and Lorraine Copp
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92 & 96
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 7, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 7, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Southwest Iowa Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery , New Market, Iowa with military rites for Jim
|Notes:
Jim passed away in 2017 and Lorraine passed away January 29, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Lorraine Copp(96) & Jim Copp (92)
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6