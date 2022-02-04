Jim and Lorraine Copp
Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Jim and Lorraine Copp
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92 & 96
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, February 7, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: Southwest Iowa Humane Society
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery , New Market, Iowa with military rites for Jim
Notes:

Jim passed away in 2017 and Lorraine passed away January 29, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.