|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lorraine Williams
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Grant, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Massena, IA Baptist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 4th, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Grant, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
Lorraine L. Williams, 97, of Grant, Iowa, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Open visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 4th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Grant, Iowa Cemetery, following a luncheon at the Cumberland Community Building.
The funeral and graveside service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com by the end of day on Tuesday, September 8th.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lorraine's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Lorraine L. Williams, 97, of Grant, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.