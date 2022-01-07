Lorri Mather
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Lorri Mather
Pronunciation: 
Age: 59
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Time: 10:00am
Location: First Christian Church of Burlington Jct., Missouri
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, January 10, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00pm
Visitation End: 7:00pm
Memorials: Can be made in care of the family
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Ohio Cemetery, Burlingtom Jct., Missouri
Notes: 

