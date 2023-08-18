Lorrie Karjala
Service: Funeral
Name: Lorrie Karjala
Pronunciation: car-jah-la
Age: 62
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 1:30 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/658972/lorrie-karjala/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.