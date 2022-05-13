|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Lorry Lou Atkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Church of God
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation is Planned, if you would like to sign the book, you may do so at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Oak Grove
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
