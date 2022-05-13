Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Lorry Lou Atkins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Church of God
Visitation Location: No Visitation is Planned, if you would like to sign the book, you may do so at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Oak Grove
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

