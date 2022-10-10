Lou Anne Thompson
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Lou Anne Thompson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Henderson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: "Thompson Corner" near Henderson
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Celebration of Life will be for both Lou Anne & Bill. (Please contact her daughter Bonny if there are any questions or if you need an address at email: lovelouanne@gmail.com)

Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649142/lou-anne-thompson/

