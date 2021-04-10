Louis James Konfrst, 88, Plattsmouth, Nebraska

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Louis James Konfrst
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Plattsmouth, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 13, 2021
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth, NE
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
|Notes:
|www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.