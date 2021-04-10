Louis James Konfrst, 88, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
KENDRA KNAPP PHOTOGRAPHY
Service:Funeral 
Name:Louis James Konfrst 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Plattsmouth, Nebraska  
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, April 13, 2021 
Time:1:00pm 
Location:Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth, NE 
Visitation Location:Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth, NE 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 12, 2021 
Visitation Start:1:00pm 
Visitation End:8:00pm 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth, NE 
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.  
Notes:www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com 

