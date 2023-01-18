Service:Services At A Later Date 
Name:Louise Barry 
Pronunciation: 
Age:102 
From:Shenandoah 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Cemetery:Woodbine Cemetery ~ Woodbine, Iowa 
Notes:

Louise passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.