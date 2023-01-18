|Service:
|Services At A Later Date
|Name:
|Louise Barry
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|102
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Woodbine Cemetery ~ Woodbine, Iowa
|Notes:
Louise passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Louise Barry, 102 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
