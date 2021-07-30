|Service:
|Graveside service
|Name:
|Louise Nettz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Casey, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 3, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis, Iowa.
|Open Visitation Location:
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed in Louise’s name to the Animal Rescue League, 5452 NE 22nd Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50313.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
|Notes:
Louise Nettz, 84, of Casey, Iowa, wife of the late Roger Nettz, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.
Louise Nettz, 84, of Casey, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
