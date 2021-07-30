Louise Nettz
Service:Graveside service
Name:Louise Nettz
Age:84
From:Casey, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location:Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis, Iowa.

Memorials:

Memorials may be directed in Louise’s name to the Animal Rescue League, 5452 NE 22nd Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50313.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
Louise Nettz, 84, of Casey, Iowa, wife of the late Roger Nettz, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Louise’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.                                                     

