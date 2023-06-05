Lowell Davison
Service: Graveside Service
Name:Lowell Davison
Age:88 
From:Clarinda 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 8 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Butler Cemetery, Shambaugh 
Visitation Location:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 7 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Butler Cemetery
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Butler Cemetery 
The family requests casual dress and wear a suit at your own risk.

The service will be livestreamed available at the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home Facebook page.

