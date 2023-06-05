|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Lowell Davison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 8
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Butler Cemetery, Shambaugh
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 7
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Butler Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Butler Cemetery
|Notes:
The family requests casual dress and wear a suit at your own risk.
The service will be livestreamed available at the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Lowell Davison, 88, of Clarinda
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
