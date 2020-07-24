Freese Photo
Service:Funeral 
Name:LuAnn Beth Freese
Pronunciation: 
Age:58
From:Treynor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, July 27, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Zion Congregational Church, Treynor, IA
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July 26, 2020 
Visitation: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

Buffett Cancer Center or Zion Congregational Church

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Zion Cemetery, Treynor, IA
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com