Lucile (Lucy) Woodall, 74, Farragut

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Lucile (Lucy) Woodall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Farragut
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Time:
|1 p.m.
|Location:
|The Waterfalls Event Center, Farragut
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Lucile (Lucy) Woodall passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.
