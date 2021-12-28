Lucile (Lucy) Woodall, 74, Farragut
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Lucile (Lucy) Woodall 
Pronunciation: 
Age:74 
From:Farragut 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 15, 2022 
Time:1 p.m. 
Location:The Waterfalls Event Center, Farragut 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials can be directed to the family 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Lucile (Lucy) Woodall passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.

