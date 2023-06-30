Brantner, Lucille
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Lucille Brantner
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Shenandoah Eagles Club 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery ~ At a later date 
Notes:

Lucille passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at her home in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

