Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Lucille Crouse
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Nodaway, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Time: 10 am
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Visitation Start: Open Visitation will start at 12pm
Visitation End: Family visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm
Memorials: St. Croix Hospice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

