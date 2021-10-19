Service:Private Graveside Services
Name:Lucille Downey
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 22, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 P.M.
Visitation End:5:00 P.M.
Memorials:Care Initiatives Hospice - Greenfield Office and/or Corning Specialty Care
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

