|Service:
|Private Graveside Services
|Name:
|Lucille Downey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Care Initiatives Hospice - Greenfield Office and/or Corning Specialty Care
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Lucille Downey, 92, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
Anniversaries
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21