Lucille M. Lawrence, 81, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                            To be held at a later date
Name:Lucille Lawrence
Age:81
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the family for a scholarship fund to be determined.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Lucille passed away unexpectedly at Clarinda Regional Health Center December 16, 2020. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

