Lucy L. Bengtson, 84, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Lucy L. Bengtson
|Pronunciation:
|banked - son
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Essex Cemetery - Essex, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 8, 2020
|Open Visitation:
|Open Visitation and Viewing - 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|Visitation:
|Visitation With The Family Present - 5:00 to 7:00 PM
|Memorials Directed To:
|Essex Presbyterian Church or Shenandoah Food Pantry
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Essex Cemetery - Essex, Iowa
|Notes:
|Lucy passed away on Sunday Morning, October 4, 2020 at Accura Healthcare - Shenandoah (Elm Heights Care Center). Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
