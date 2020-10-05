Lucy L. Bengtson, 84, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Lucy L. Bengtson
Pronunciation:banked - son
Age:84
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, October 9, 2020 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:

Essex Cemetery - Essex, Iowa 

Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 8, 2020 
Open Visitation:Open Visitation and Viewing - 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Visitation:Visitation With The Family Present - 5:00 to 7:00 PM 
Memorials Directed To:Essex Presbyterian Church or Shenandoah Food Pantry 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Essex Cemetery - Essex, Iowa
Notes:Lucy passed away on Sunday Morning, October 4, 2020 at Accura Healthcare - Shenandoah (Elm Heights Care Center). Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

