LuElla Lassen
Service:Graveside Memorial Service
Name:LuElla Lassen
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: Formerly of Atlantic
Day and Date:Friday, July 14, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022 or the Griswold Care Center, 106 Harrison Street, Griswold, Iowa 51535.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

LuElla Dorothy Lassen, 95, of Griswold, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Griswold Care Center in Griswold, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for LuElla’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralserivce.com.

