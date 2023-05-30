Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.