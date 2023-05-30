|Service:
|Luella E. Hickman
|93
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Monday, June 12, 2023
|11:30 AM
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Monday June 12, 2023
|10:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|Shenandoah Parks and Recreation (Nicholson Park) Hospice of Choice
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Luella passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Aziria Health in Clarinda, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Luella E. Hickman, 93, of Shenandoah, Iowa
