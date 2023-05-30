Luella E. Hichman, 93, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Luella E. Hickman
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, June 12, 2023 
Time:11:30 AM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Monday June 12, 2023
Visitation Start:10:30 AM  
Visitation End:11:30 AM 
Memorials:Shenandoah Parks and Recreation (Nicholson Park) Hospice of Choice
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Luella passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Aziria Health in Clarinda, IA.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

