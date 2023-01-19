Luella JoAnne (Jo) Steele, 84, Atlantic

|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Luella JoAnne (Jo) Steele
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 23, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 22, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|The family request memorial contributions to be made out to the Anita United Methodist Church or the Iowa State Fair and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Interment will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.
|Notes:
|The service will be live-streamed & recorded and may be located below Jo's obituary. A luncheon will be held following the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
