Luella JoAnne (Jo) Steele, 84, Atlantic
Service:Memorial 
Name:Luella JoAnne (Jo) Steele
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 23, 2023 
Time:10:30am 
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA 
Visitation Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA. 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 22, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00pm 
Visitation End:7:00pm 
Memorials:The family request memorial contributions to be made out to the Anita United Methodist Church or the Iowa State Fair and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, Iowa 
Cemetery:Interment will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA. 
Notes:The service will be live-streamed & recorded and may be located below Jo's obituary. A luncheon will be held following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. 

