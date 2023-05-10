LuElla Lassen, 95, of Griswold, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022 or the Griswold Care Center, 106 Harrison Street, Griswold, Iowa 51535.
LuElla Dorothy Lassen, 95, of Griswold, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Griswold Care Center in Griswold, Iowa.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Atlantic Cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for LuElla’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralserivce.com.

