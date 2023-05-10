LuElla Lassen, 95, of Griswold, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|LuElla Lassen
|Pronunciation:
|"Lass In"
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|pending
|Time:
|pending
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022 or the Griswold Care Center, 106 Harrison Street, Griswold, Iowa 51535.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
LuElla Dorothy Lassen, 95, of Griswold, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Griswold Care Center in Griswold, Iowa.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for LuElla’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralserivce.com.
