|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Luella "Lou" Fuller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|102
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 28, 2022
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|April 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00pm
|Visitation End:
|2:00pm
|Memorials:
|First United Methodist Church or The Little Red School House
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
Luella "Lou" Fuller, 102, Maryville
Price Funeral Home
