Luella DuBrava
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Luella DuBrava
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 30, 2021
Time:10 a.m.
Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 30
Visitation Start:9 a.m.
Visitation End:10 a.m.
Memorials:Olive Branch Mission, 6310 S. Claremont Ave., Chicago, IL 60636
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery:Hamburg, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.