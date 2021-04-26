Service: Funeral Service
Name: Luella DuBrava
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, April 30, 2021
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, April 30
Visitation Start: 9 a.m.
Visitation End: 10 a.m.
Memorials: Olive Branch Mission, 6310 S. Claremont Ave., Chicago, IL 60636
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Hamburg Cemetery - Hamburg, IA
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

