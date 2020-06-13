|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Luetta "Lu" Herzberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Coin, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Clarinda Lutheran School
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Lu passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Azria Health Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Luetta "Lu" Herzberg, 93, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.