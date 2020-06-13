Lu Herzberg
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Luetta "Lu" Herzberg
Age:93
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous:Coin, Iowa
Day and Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: Clarinda Lutheran School
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Lu passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Azria Health Clarinda.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

