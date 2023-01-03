Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Lula Merriett
Pronunciation: 
Age: 96
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
Visitation Location: none
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Lula Merriett Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
Notes:

Lula passed away Tuesday, December 27 2022 at Azria Health, Clarinda.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.