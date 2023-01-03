|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Lula Merriett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 7, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|none
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Lula Merriett Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
|Notes:
Lula passed away Tuesday, December 27 2022 at Azria Health, Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Lula Merriett, 96, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
